MP Kanaan: By the end of 2023, what is the use of the 2023 budget?

MP Ibrahim Kanaan wrote on Twitter, "By the end of 2023, what is the use of the 2023 budget? Where is the 2024 budget? What happened to the forensic audit of your financial accounts from 1993 until today and the criminal investigation into the accounts of the Central Bank of Lebanon?"



"We learned that after four years of collapse, after you started auditing the accounts and assets of banks and the state, you need a law to complete the depletion of mandatory reserves, financial regularity without funds, restructuring without official numbers, and a deposit fund without deposits? Start from here, then tell us about reform!" he added.



