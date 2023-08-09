News
Mikati chairs meeting to develop and implement national social protection strategy
Lebanon News
2023-08-09 | 04:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Mikati chairs meeting to develop and implement national social protection strategy
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Najib Mikati chaired a meeting of the "Ministerial Committee tasked with developing and implementing the national strategy for social protection" at the Grand Serail.
Ministers of Education and Higher Education, Judge Abbas Halabi; Justice Henry Khoury; Finance, Youssef Khalil; Social Affairs, Hector Hajjar; Public Health, Firas Abiad; and Economy and Trade, Amin Salam attended the meeting.
Minister Hajjar commented after the meeting, "The required amendments to the strategy were to be made in May 2022 according to the decision to modify the strategy to be clear for the Lebanese. There was confusion between the Lebanese and residents, and we have reformulated the strategy for the Lebanese, benefiting them alone. Anyone who is not Lebanese will receive support from international institutions under the Lebanese constitution and laws."
"We have completed the formulation and presented it to the ministerial committee. We have asked the ministers to provide their comments, and we have until August 22 to finalize the writing of the strategy and its adoption by the Cabinet," he continued.
Prime Minister Mikati also met with Justice Minister Judge Henry Khoury and Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar, during which the issue of Syrian refugees was discussed.
Additionally, Mikati received the Foreign Minister of Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, along with a delegation. The meeting focused on bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.
Lebanon News
PM
Prime
Minister
Najib Mikati
Meeting
Develop
Implement
National
Social
Protection
Strategy
