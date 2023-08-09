News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Lebanon News
2023-08-09 | 04:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Following a meeting of the political council of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil emphasized the necessity of a collective effort to select Lebanon's next president.
Bassil stressed that consensus on a presidential candidate could only be achieved by agreeing on an individual who embodies the shared understanding of all parties, and this could be achieved through a constructive dialogue.
"We are counting on Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue, and any external assistance is insufficient," Bassil asserted.
He highlighted that the foundation for consensus lies in the presidential program, which should serve as the bedrock of mutual understanding, followed by identifying specific qualities that would expedite the naming of a suitable candidate.
He insisted that such dialogues should be underpinned by a well-defined agenda and a realistic timetable to avoid unnecessary delays.
"We, as a party, are communicating with the majority of the parties, if not all," Bassil added, underscoring the party's commitment to open communication.
He questioned the wisdom of waiting until September, advocating for a united approach to the presidential selection process to prevent further delays.
He noted that an early agreement on the presidential candidate would ensure a cohesive direction for the nation's economic and sovereign interests over six years.
Turning to the dialogue with Hezbollah, Bassil said: "There was a meeting recently with the coordination team so that we do not remain in the position of presenting one candidate in the face of another without agreeing on a vision."
He hoped that this dialogue does not stop, asserting that the invite remains open and constant. "What is being discussed with Hezbollah is not backing up or a concession or a deal, but a political action."
He said that they went through a period of communication with Hezbollah, and after June 14, communication resumed and a framework agreement was established without concessions.
The work's approach were focused on two axes: "An agreement on a name outside the existing alignments to accelerate the process of reaching a president and facilitating consensus in exchange for national demands such as expanded administrative and financial decentralization and the trust fund."
Adding that the dialogue with Hezbollah is still starting, and they demand to pass the expanded administrative and financial decentralization law and the trust fund law before electing a president, and agreeing on the mandate program with guarantees for its implementation.
Bassil clarified that what was talked about is for all the Lebanese and not only for FPM.
Bassil described the concepts of decentralization and the trust fund by saying: “Decentralization does not mean federalism, but rather the balanced development of all regions, and the trust fund secures the investment of state facilities and property, not selling them, but rather managing them by the private sector, which increases the state’s revenues, which are allocated for three things: reducing depositors’ losses, financing the state treasury and improving its budget, and feeding the decentralized fund."
Commenting on the laws that the government is seeking to introduce concerning money management by the Central Bank, especially lending to the government, he considered that the only cover the government can get is the popular one and work within the framework of a caretaker government.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Free Patriotic Movement (FPM)
MP Gebran Bassil
Hezbollah
Dialogue
Decentralization
Trust Fund
President
Election
Next
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
Mikati chairs meeting to develop and implement national social protection strategy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-08
Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms
Press Highlights
2023-08-08
Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
0
Lebanon News
07:40
Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea
Lebanon News
07:40
Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea
0
Lebanon Economy
07:06
Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors' funds
Lebanon Economy
07:06
Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors' funds
0
Lebanon News
07:00
MP Gemayel meets delegation addressing Syrian detainees’ issue
Lebanon News
07:00
MP Gemayel meets delegation addressing Syrian detainees’ issue
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10
HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10
HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-04
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-04
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
0
World News
2023-07-11
Severe heatwave hits southern United States
World News
2023-07-11
Severe heatwave hits southern United States
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
2
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
3
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
4
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"
6
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
7
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
8
Lebanon News
09:52
Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments
Lebanon News
09:52
Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More