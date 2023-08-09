Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election

Lebanon News
2023-08-09 | 04:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election

Following a meeting of the political council of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil emphasized the necessity of a collective effort to select Lebanon's next president. 

Bassil stressed that consensus on a presidential candidate could only be achieved by agreeing on an individual who embodies the shared understanding of all parties, and this could be achieved through a constructive dialogue.

"We are counting on Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue, and any external assistance is insufficient," Bassil asserted. 

He highlighted that the foundation for consensus lies in the presidential program, which should serve as the bedrock of mutual understanding, followed by identifying specific qualities that would expedite the naming of a suitable candidate. 

He insisted that such dialogues should be underpinned by a well-defined agenda and a realistic timetable to avoid unnecessary delays.

"We, as a party, are communicating with the majority of the parties, if not all," Bassil added, underscoring the party's commitment to open communication. 

He questioned the wisdom of waiting until September, advocating for a united approach to the presidential selection process to prevent further delays. 

He noted that an early agreement on the presidential candidate would ensure a cohesive direction for the nation's economic and sovereign interests over six years.

Turning to the dialogue with Hezbollah, Bassil said: "There was a meeting recently with the coordination team so that we do not remain in the position of presenting one candidate in the face of another without agreeing on a vision."

He hoped that this dialogue does not stop, asserting that the invite remains open and constant. "What is being discussed with Hezbollah is not backing up or a concession or a deal, but a political action."

He said that they went through a period of communication with Hezbollah, and after June 14, communication resumed and a framework agreement was established without concessions.

The work's approach were focused on two axes: "An agreement on a name outside the existing alignments to accelerate the process of reaching a president and facilitating consensus in exchange for national demands such as expanded administrative and financial decentralization and the trust fund."

Adding that the dialogue with Hezbollah is still starting, and they demand to pass the expanded administrative and financial decentralization law and the trust fund law before electing a president, and agreeing on the mandate program with guarantees for its implementation.

Bassil clarified that what was talked about is for all the Lebanese and not only for FPM.

Bassil described the concepts of decentralization and the trust fund by saying: “Decentralization does not mean federalism, but rather the balanced development of all regions, and the trust fund secures the investment of state facilities and property, not selling them, but rather managing them by the private sector, which increases the state’s revenues, which are allocated for three things: reducing depositors’ losses, financing the state treasury and improving its budget, and feeding the decentralized fund."

Commenting on the laws that the government is seeking to introduce concerning money management by the Central Bank, especially lending to the government, he considered that the only cover the government can get is the popular one and work within the framework of a caretaker government. 



 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Free Patriotic Movement (FPM)

MP Gebran Bassil

Hezbollah

Dialogue

Decentralization

Trust Fund

President

Election

LBCI Next
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
Mikati chairs meeting to develop and implement national social protection strategy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-08

Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:06

Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors' funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

MP Gemayel meets delegation addressing Syrian detainees’ issue

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10

HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-04

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Severe heatwave hits southern United States

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:34

Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:00

Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More