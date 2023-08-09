Former Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Riad Salameh did not appear before the Beirut Accusatory Body led by Judge Sami Sodki due to not being formally notified of Wednesday's session.



The hearing has been postponed to Tuesday, August 29, and he will be re-notified of the new date.



Judge Sodki has referred the case to the primary investigative judge in Beirut, Charbel Abou Samra.



A session is scheduled for Thursday, during which Raja Salameh, brother of Riad Salameh, and Mariane Howayek, his assistant, will be interrogated. They are facing allegations from the public prosecution for crimes including "embezzlement, forgery, money laundering, and illicit enrichment."