MP Gemayel meets delegation addressing Syrian detainees’ issue

MP Sami Gemayel met with a delegation from the Association of Lebanese Political Detainees in Syrian Prisons.



The meeting took place at the Kataeb Party headquarters in Saifi.



Gemayel is conducting rounds of meetings with officials to secure signatures for a resolution the association intends to submit to the United Nations Secretary-General.



This resolution seeks to amend a previous UN resolution to establish an institution to address the issue of missing and forcibly disappeared individuals in Syria. Lebanon has refrained from endorsing this resolution.



During the meeting, Gemayel squarely placed the responsibility on the Lebanese state for not taking any steps towards achieving justice in the case of the detained and forcibly disappeared individuals.