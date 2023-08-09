Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first

2023-08-09 | 15:21
Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first
1min
Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first

The Media Relations of Hezbollah issued a statement following the recent developments in the Kahale area, saying that during the arrival of a truck belonging to Hezbollah from Beqaa to Beirut, it encountered a problem in the area. 

"While the concerned individuals were making contacts to request assistance and clear the road for the truck to continue on its journey, a group of armed individuals from the militias present in the area gathered. They attacked the truck's personnel in an attempt to take control of it."

The statement said that they began by throwing stones, followed by gunfire, which resulted in the injury of one of the "brothers" responsible for protecting the truck. 

"He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later passed away. An exchange of gunfire occurred with the attacking militants."

It affirmed that the Lebanese Army unit intervened and prevented these "militants" from approaching or taking control of the truck. It concluded by saying, "Communications are ongoing to address the ongoing situation."

However, the people of Kahale said the opposite, claiming that the locals went to the accident scene to help the driver, as many such incidents happen in the area.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Kahale

Accident

