Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty

Lebanon News
2023-08-09 | 16:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Renewal Bloc condemns &#39;militia&#39; incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty

The Renewal Bloc condemned the incident in Kahale, where a truck loaded with "militia weapons" belonging to Hezbollah caused the martyrdom of Fadi Bejjani from the town. 

It considered that the passage of unauthorized and unruly weapons in secure Lebanese towns, along with the practice of intimidation, constitutes a continuation of dominance, challenge, and a violation of state sovereignty and law. 

The bloc denounced the statement of Hezbollah, which falsely accused some of Kahale's residents as militias, calling on the "silent government" and relevant authorities to fulfill their role, even if only once, in asserting the authority of the state, which Hezbollah violates. 

The bloc expressed full solidarity with the people of Kahale and with every Lebanese town and region that rises in defense of the state against militia weapons. 

It urged the military institution to play the required role in protecting civil peace and stability.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Renewal Bloc

Incident

Kahale

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Habib: Arab Fund approves $165M loan for Banque de L'habitat
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:43

A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-09

Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:36

Association of Banks affirms support for BDL's Acting Governor Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

BDL deputy governors' priority: Will capital controls be successfully adopted and effective when enacted?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-17

Wimbledon: Alcaraz being compared to the "big three"

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

BDL deputy governors' priority: Will capital controls be successfully adopted and effective when enacted?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21

Swedish embassy in Beirut: Precautions amid Quran desecration protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:21

Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:34

Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:51

From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:43

A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More