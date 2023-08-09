News
Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty
Lebanon News
2023-08-09 | 16:54
Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty
The Renewal Bloc condemned the incident in Kahale, where a truck loaded with "militia weapons" belonging to Hezbollah caused the martyrdom of Fadi Bejjani from the town.
It considered that the passage of unauthorized and unruly weapons in secure Lebanese towns, along with the practice of intimidation, constitutes a continuation of dominance, challenge, and a violation of state sovereignty and law.
The bloc denounced the statement of Hezbollah, which falsely accused some of Kahale's residents as militias, calling on the "silent government" and relevant authorities to fulfill their role, even if only once, in asserting the authority of the state, which Hezbollah violates.
The bloc expressed full solidarity with the people of Kahale and with every Lebanese town and region that rises in defense of the state against militia weapons.
It urged the military institution to play the required role in protecting civil peace and stability.
