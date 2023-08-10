Association of Banks affirms support for BDL's Acting Governor Wassim Mansouri

Lebanon News
2023-08-10 | 02:36
Association of Banks affirms support for BDL&#39;s Acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
Association of Banks affirms support for BDL's Acting Governor Wassim Mansouri

The Association of Banks in Lebanon has praised the aspirations of the Acting Governor of the Banque du Liban (BDL), Wassim Mansouri.

The association expressed its support for him, stating that it stands by his side and places itself at his disposal to achieve fair and practical solutions to overcome the severe crisis the country is facing quickly.

This statement came in a press release from the Association of Banks in Lebanon after a meeting where the results of the association's gathering with Mansouri on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, were presented.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon conveyed its complete satisfaction with Mansouri's determination to fully comply with the legal procedures, especially regarding the issue of lending to the Lebanese state. They also commended his commitment to not affecting the mandatory employment within the banks, which ultimately benefits the depositors, just like all other bank deposits at the BDLL.

Moreover, the association welcomed Mansouri's dedication to passing the necessary laws to resolve the systemic banking crisis, focusing on laws related to capital controls and the restructuring of banks.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
