Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

2023-08-10 | 03:01
Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility
0min
Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

The Lebanese Army clarified that an incident occurred when a truck carrying ammunition overturned on the Kahaleh main road, resulting in a clash between the truck's companions and residents, leading to the death of two individuals.

The statement continued: "A military unit arrived at the scene and worked to contain the situation. The ammunition load of the truck was transported to a military facility, and an investigation was initiated under the supervision of the relevant judiciary."

The Lebanese Army announced that on August 10, 2023, at 4:00 a.m., the military unit managed to lift the truck and reopen the road in both directions.

Meanwhile, the army continues to monitor the situation and take appropriate security measures.

