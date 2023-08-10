Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility

The Lebanese Army clarified that an incident occurred when a truck carrying ammunition overturned on the Kahaleh main road, resulting in a clash between the truck's companions and residents, leading to the death of two individuals.



The statement continued: "A military unit arrived at the scene and worked to contain the situation. The ammunition load of the truck was transported to a military facility, and an investigation was initiated under the supervision of the relevant judiciary."



The Lebanese Army announced that on August 10, 2023, at 4:00 a.m., the military unit managed to lift the truck and reopen the road in both directions.



Meanwhile, the army continues to monitor the situation and take appropriate security measures.