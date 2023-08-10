News
MP Douaihy to LBCI: What remains of the Lebanese state and its institutions collapsed with the truck's fall
Lebanon News
2023-08-10 | 05:13
High views
Share
Share
1
min
MP Douaihy to LBCI: What remains of the Lebanese state and its institutions collapsed with the truck's fall
MP Michel Douaihy viewed it as disgraceful that Lebanese MPs would require a mediator to elect a President for the Republic.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Douaihy pointed out that they, as MPs of change, initially attempted to nationalize the presidential situation. He considered the notion of politics in Lebanon, ministerial positions, and the presidency tied to affiliations.
He emphasized that the solution regarding the presidency is related to returning to the constitution, holding successive and open Parliament sessions, and whoever wins, "enjoy."
He called for responsible action and believed that the entrance to solving problems in Lebanon lies in electing a President for the Republic.
Douaihy affirmed that if the French mediator, Jean-Yves Le Drian, meets for the third time, he will tell him that it is necessary to hold consecutive Parliament sessions.
Regarding the incident in Kahaleh, Douaihy considered that what remains of the Lebanese state and its institutions collapsed on Wednesday with the truck's fall.
He stressed that escalating tensions would exacerbate the situation, noting that a state will not be built as long as the Lebanese are tied to their sects.
Lebanon News
MP
Michel Douaihy
Remain
Lebanese
State
Institutions
Collapsed
Truck
Fall
