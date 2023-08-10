News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Maronite League raises alarms over recent events in Kahaleh and Ain Ebel
Lebanon News
2023-08-10 | 05:37
High views
Share
Share
3
min
The Maronite League raises alarms over recent events in Kahaleh and Ain Ebel
The Maronite League: What happened in Kahaleh and Ain Ebel are indications of luring the country into turmoil, and some do not value the state's sovereignty.
The Executive Council of the Maronite League issued the following statement:
The Executive Council of the Maronite League strongly condemns and denounces the incident in the town of Kahaleh on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, due to the overturning of a truck belonging to Hezbollah with its military cargo. This incident resulted in the death of a resident named Fadi Bejjani by the gunfire of the accompanying elements of the truck.
Furthermore, the former official of the Lebanese Forces party in the southern town of Ain Ebel, Elias Hasrouni, was also killed. These incidents are indications of leading the country towards turmoil, reminiscent of the precursors to events in the late 1960s and early 1970s. These events led to a 15-year war in Lebanon, and its people paid a high price across all fronts.
The provocative actions of those accompanying the truck, marked by tension, reflect the disregard for the state's sovereignty and the dignity of the people. They believe they have the right to bypass the state's authority, intimidate people, and transport weapons and ammunition as they see fit without the state using all its means to fulfill its responsibilities.
The occurrences in Kahaleh and Ain Ebel place civil peace on the edge, and the specter of an explosion looms like a thunderbolt, making it difficult to anticipate the possible catastrophic consequences.
If the Lebanese army is expected to play its role in inspecting the contents and destination of the truck, and if the security and judicial authorities are expected to unveil the truth behind the assassination of Hasrouni, then all political parties are called upon to assume their responsibilities in these critical circumstances.
They should initiate the election of a new President for the Republic as soon as possible to restore the functioning of the state. This begins with discussing defense strategy, a duty of existence, as continuing with the logic of two states and two armies under various names is unacceptable. This is done to preserve civil peace, unified living, and justice if we consider Lebanon sovereign and independent, with its people united by the spirit of citizenship and belonging to one nation.
As the Maronite League offers condolences to the families of the two martyrs, Fadi Bejjani and Elias Hasrouni, it calls for revealing their murderers and identifying the group they belong to. It emphasizes that if Wednesday was a dark day for Kahaleh and Ain Ebel, it is undoubtedly a dark day for Lebanon and all those who contributed to it.
What they carried out deserves comprehensive condemnation, serving no interest for any party, especially those who delude themselves that they can impose their will through dominance and influence.
Lebanon News
Maronite
League
Raise
Alarms
Recent
Events
Kahaleh
Ain Ebel
Next
Unidentified individual throws Molotov cocktail at Swedish Embassy in Beirut
MP Douaihy to LBCI: What remains of the Lebanese state and its institutions collapsed with the truck's fall
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Maronite League denounces tragic incident in Bcharre: Calls for justice and an end to sectarian strife
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Maronite League denounces tragic incident in Bcharre: Calls for justice and an end to sectarian strife
0
Sports News
04:39
Manchester City's quest for fourth consecutive Premier League title faces stiff competition
Sports News
04:39
Manchester City's quest for fourth consecutive Premier League title faces stiff competition
0
Sports News
03:56
Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy
Sports News
03:56
Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
0
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Berri calls for legislative session on August 17th
Lebanon News
07:13
Berri calls for legislative session on August 17th
0
Lebanon News
05:59
Unidentified individual throws Molotov cocktail at Swedish Embassy in Beirut
Lebanon News
05:59
Unidentified individual throws Molotov cocktail at Swedish Embassy in Beirut
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions
0
Variety and Tech
07:54
Google opens eSignature beta for Google Docs and Google Drive
Variety and Tech
07:54
Google opens eSignature beta for Google Docs and Google Drive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03
Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03
Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:21
Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions
Lebanon News
14:21
Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions
2
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility
3
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
4
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
5
Lebanon News
15:21
Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first
Lebanon News
15:21
Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:51
From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case
News Bulletin Reports
14:51
From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case
7
Breaking Headlines
13:43
A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah
Breaking Headlines
13:43
A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
16:54
Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty
Lebanon News
16:54
Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More