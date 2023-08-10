News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gemayel highlights Lebanese Army's crucial duty amidst political turmoil
Lebanon News
2023-08-10 | 09:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Gemayel highlights Lebanese Army's crucial duty amidst political turmoil
In the wake of Lebanon's ongoing political and security challenges, MP Samy Gemayel, the leader of the Kataeb Party, has emphasized the crucial responsibility of the Lebanese Army in safeguarding its citizens.
He stated that should the army fail to uphold its duty in ensuring the safety of the Lebanese people, regardless of other considerations, it would be a witness to the potential dire consequences the country could face.
Gemayel addressed the current state of affairs, noting that while the political authority remains compromised, the army operates under orders.
However, he underscored that the army should recognize that it cannot protect or cover the transportation of weapons and militants across all Lebanese territories.
During an exceptional meeting of the party's political bureau held in Kahale, Gemayel reiterated that the army's primary role is to protect Lebanon and its citizens, preceding any adherence to specific ministerial statements or instructions.
He underscored the critical nature of Lebanon's predicament, asserting that the interconnected problems in the country stem from the presence of weapons outside the framework of the state, controlled by militias and individuals, all under the cover of a compromised state whose decisions are not within its control.
Gemayel stressed the necessity for a radical shift and a comprehensive change by those steering the country towards uncertain territories.
He warned that the nation is heading towards dangerous places, recalling the past consequences of such trajectories.
Gemayel pointed out that "we understand the value and the hardship of war, and this is what we caution against. The group that engages in these practices must realize that the Lebanese people are not an easy target."
"They are a resilient nation that refuses to live without freedom and dignity. They have fought for thousands of years to preserve their dignity and will not surrender," Gemayel concluded.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Samy Gemayel
Kataeb Party
Lebanese Army
Kahale
Duty
Next
Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions
Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:12
Kahale's mayor speaks out: uncontrolled weapons endanger Lebanon's future, demands state intervention
Lebanon News
04:12
Kahale's mayor speaks out: uncontrolled weapons endanger Lebanon's future, demands state intervention
0
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Kataeb Party presents roadmap for Lebanon’s 'restoration' during meeting with Le Drian
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Kataeb Party presents roadmap for Lebanon’s 'restoration' during meeting with Le Drian
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history
0
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
More details about Kahale's incident
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
More details about Kahale's incident
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-29
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
Press Highlights
2023-03-29
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Kataeb: We reiterate rejection of Hezbollah in determining fate of any inch of Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Kataeb: We reiterate rejection of Hezbollah in determining fate of any inch of Lebanese territory
0
Middle East News
2023-08-09
West prevents reconstruction of Syria, Lebanese are hostages in geopolitical game: Russia embassy
Middle East News
2023-08-09
West prevents reconstruction of Syria, Lebanese are hostages in geopolitical game: Russia embassy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:21
Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions
Lebanon News
14:21
Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions
2
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
3
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility
4
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
5
Lebanon News
15:21
Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first
Lebanon News
15:21
Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:51
From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case
News Bulletin Reports
14:51
From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case
7
Breaking Headlines
13:43
A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah
Breaking Headlines
13:43
A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
16:54
Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty
Lebanon News
16:54
Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More