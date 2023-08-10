Gemayel highlights Lebanese Army's crucial duty amidst political turmoil

2023-08-10 | 09:33
Gemayel highlights Lebanese Army's crucial duty amidst political turmoil
2min
Gemayel highlights Lebanese Army's crucial duty amidst political turmoil

In the wake of Lebanon's ongoing political and security challenges, MP Samy Gemayel, the leader of the Kataeb Party, has emphasized the crucial responsibility of the Lebanese Army in safeguarding its citizens. 

He stated that should the army fail to uphold its duty in ensuring the safety of the Lebanese people, regardless of other considerations, it would be a witness to the potential dire consequences the country could face.

Gemayel addressed the current state of affairs, noting that while the political authority remains compromised, the army operates under orders. 

However, he underscored that the army should recognize that it cannot protect or cover the transportation of weapons and militants across all Lebanese territories.

During an exceptional meeting of the party's political bureau held in Kahale, Gemayel reiterated that the army's primary role is to protect Lebanon and its citizens, preceding any adherence to specific ministerial statements or instructions. 

He underscored the critical nature of Lebanon's predicament, asserting that the interconnected problems in the country stem from the presence of weapons outside the framework of the state, controlled by militias and individuals, all under the cover of a compromised state whose decisions are not within its control.

Gemayel stressed the necessity for a radical shift and a comprehensive change by those steering the country towards uncertain territories. 

He warned that the nation is heading towards dangerous places, recalling the past consequences of such trajectories.

Gemayel pointed out that "we understand the value and the hardship of war, and this is what we caution against. The group that engages in these practices must realize that the Lebanese people are not an easy target."

"They are a resilient nation that refuses to live without freedom and dignity. They have fought for thousands of years to preserve their dignity and will not surrender," Gemayel concluded.
 

