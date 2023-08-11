Hankash to LBCI: Building a state with illegal weapons does not align

Kataeb Party MP Elias Hankash emphasized on Friday that traditional institutional frameworks no longer lead to results, revealing open meetings among opposition forces to discuss necessary steps for the upcoming stage.In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he confirmed that "building the state and the presence of illegal weapons do not align."Regarding the presidency, the Kataeb Party deputy stressed that no party can impose a president on the Lebanese contrary to the people's will, considering that everyone learned from the experience of 2016.Hankash also explained that when postponing decisions for years that's where the problem lies.