Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance

2023-08-12 | 12:27
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance

Lebanese authorities have been closely monitoring the situation of the Lebanese people in Niger, the African country that is experiencing tensions following the coup there.

The Secretary-General of the Higher Relief Commission, Major General Mohammad Khair, confirmed on Saturday that coordination is taking place with the crisis cell composed of the Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Lebanese Embassy in Côte d'Ivoire, which oversees Niger.

However, Khair clarified that the Commission has extended invitations to those unable to return to Lebanon, urging them to communicate with the crisis cell for assistance in their return.

Moreover, sources told LBCI that there are no exact figures regarding the number of Lebanese people in Niger, but those who remain do not exceed a hundred individuals, primarily concentrated in the capital, Niamey.

The sources said they are awaiting either available evacuation flights, mainly due to the closure of the country's borders, or a resolution of the situation to determine whether to leave or stay.

Furthermore, the sources mentioned that the crisis cell has not yet received any data about injuries among the Lebanese or the presence of health cases that require rapid evacuation.

