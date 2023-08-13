Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders review regional dynamics

Lebanon News
2023-08-13 | 03:19
High views
Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders review regional dynamics
Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders review regional dynamics

Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, received the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Ziyad al-Nakhalah, and his deputy, Muhammad al-Hindi. 

The meeting included a review of the latest developments in Palestine, Lebanon, and the region. 

Also discussed in the meeting were the ongoing events, threats, and opportunities facing the resistance axis in the current circumstances.
 

