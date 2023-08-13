MP Salim El Sayegh to LBCI: There is a constant readiness to sit with all national actors; nothing prevents us from going to dialogue

MP Salim El Sayegh affirmed, "There is a permanent readiness to sit with all national factions."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that "there are social, economic, and reformist issues in the country that can bring the Lebanese people together. Lebanon is a 'possible nation,' not an 'impossible' one."



He emphasized that "nothing prevents us from engaging in dialogue and natural openness with everyone, provided there are rules and standards, and that the call for dialogue is not a substitute for implementing the constitution."



El Sayegh noted that "we don't receive lessons from anyone about the duty of dialogue as a way of life," considering that "dialogue, as it is presented today and as we see it, is to fill the void with something that may be synonymous with the vacuum."