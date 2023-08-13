MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The 'People-Army-Resistance' logic has crumbled

MP Fadi Karam affirmed that "our constant endeavor is to engage with everyone on clear foundations, to build the state and its institutions, not based on settlements with the faction of the 'statelet,' which is an ideological party that will not retreat from its regional project. Dialogues with them will always be in their favor."

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that "the events of Ain Ebel and Kahaleh cannot be overlooked by anyone. At the very least, there should be investigations to uncover the truth of what happened, just as investigations are conducted in any incident."

Karam also perceived that "the logic of an army, people, and resistance crumbled in the events that took place over the past two years, and Kahaleh brought it down. Moreover, their actions and treatment of the Lebanese people have dismantled the concept of resistance."