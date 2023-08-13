MP George Atallah considered that "the opposition has made significant progress in its stance on the caretaker government issue, but the government has held dozens of meetings and approved hundreds of files and decrees that were not of an urgent nature."



He clarified in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that "we have not yet taken an official stance on the upcoming session," indicating that "we will hold a meeting on Monday to determine our position, and it is clear that our direction is not to facilitate matters."



Regarding the issue of "lending" to Hezbollah and Berri, Atallah affirmed that "the dilemma today is at the political level, not just at a specific juncture, and for us, this matter is being seriously considered."



He pointed out that "the general framework of the Lebanese system is primarily dialogic, and there are matters that must be taken into account due to the sensitivity of the Lebanese composition."