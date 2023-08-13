Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence

Metropolitan Elias Audi, the head of the Beirut and its Suburbs Greek Orthodox Church, presided over the divine liturgy at the Cathedral of Saint George.



During his sermon, he said, "If only the citizens could place their trust, after God, in officials, politicians, and leaders who control the country! If only they could turn to them whenever they face a problem or hold them accountable for every mistake or error they commit! But they are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence."



"How can citizens trust them and trust the judiciary? We hope they return to reason, acknowledge their mistakes, heed the voice of conscience, and focus all their attention on the country's and its citizens' interests so Lebanon is not drained further of its people. They declared Beirut the capital of Arab youth. That's good. But what about the youth of Lebanon? Have they considered that most of Lebanon's youth have emigrated, possibly beyond return? Where are the competencies that will build Lebanon's future? Where are the minds that will save Lebanon? Shouldn't those in power provide the conducive environment to encourage our youth to stay, work, and innovate?" he continued.