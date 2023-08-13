MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences

In a recent address, MP Mohammad Raad, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, offered his insights into the recent incident in Kahaleh. He attributed the incident's repercussions to incitement and hate propagated by "other" sources.



Raad emphasized the importance of adhering to a path of integrity that benefits the nation, its people, and the entire society across its various sects and regions.



Raad considered that the issue was not merely a truck overturning on Kahaleh's bend. He stated, "The vehement reactions, orchestrated by certain instigators who obeyed instructions from shadowy chambers, were summoned. However, the issue was fundamentally a stance on the resistance. They do not wish for any form of resistance in this country, not even a minor trace of its impact.'"



The effects of this incident are intertwined with the impact of the resistance, Raad affirmed, underlining that trucks like the one in question serve the purpose of guarding the resistance, ensuring the security of the Lebanese people and their sovereignty.



Raad elaborated that without the resistance, the Israeli forces could still be stationed in Baabda Palace.



This prompted him to question the whereabouts of Kahaleh's critics when the Israeli occupation extended its control over checkpoints and roads within the capital and even southward.



Raad insisted that understanding the value of the resistance is crucial. Those who fail to acknowledge its significance should reconsider their loyalty to the nation.



"We do not fight for positions or authority. Even according to our adversaries, we are willing to relinquish authority if it hinders our efforts in the resistance," he stated.



He attributed this unwavering stance to the pursuit of righteousness.



Regarding the resistance's vigilance in defending the nation, Raad pointed out that it attracts "allies of Israel" who manipulate certain factions to incite against the resistance.



He recognized that these individuals lack comprehensive perspectives and stressed that the nation must tolerate them as citizens. He urged them not to lead the country astray from its obligations under the Taif Agreement.



Raad addressed those opposed to resistance, asserting that such a stance implies rejecting the Taif Agreement.