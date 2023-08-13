MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences

Lebanon News
2023-08-13 | 07:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames &#39;shadowy&#39; influences
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences

In a recent address, MP Mohammad Raad, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, offered his insights into the recent incident in Kahaleh. He attributed the incident's repercussions to incitement and hate propagated by "other" sources. 

Raad emphasized the importance of adhering to a path of integrity that benefits the nation, its people, and the entire society across its various sects and regions.

Raad considered that the issue was not merely a truck overturning on Kahaleh's bend. He stated, "The vehement reactions, orchestrated by certain instigators who obeyed instructions from shadowy chambers, were summoned. However, the issue was fundamentally a stance on the resistance. They do not wish for any form of resistance in this country, not even a minor trace of its impact.'"

The effects of this incident are intertwined with the impact of the resistance, Raad affirmed, underlining that trucks like the one in question serve the purpose of guarding the resistance, ensuring the security of the Lebanese people and their sovereignty. 

Raad elaborated that without the resistance, the Israeli forces could still be stationed in Baabda Palace.

This prompted him to question the whereabouts of Kahaleh's critics when the Israeli occupation extended its control over checkpoints and roads within the capital and even southward.

Raad insisted that understanding the value of the resistance is crucial. Those who fail to acknowledge its significance should reconsider their loyalty to the nation. 

"We do not fight for positions or authority. Even according to our adversaries, we are willing to relinquish authority if it hinders our efforts in the resistance," he stated. 

He attributed this unwavering stance to the pursuit of righteousness.

Regarding the resistance's vigilance in defending the nation, Raad pointed out that it attracts "allies of Israel" who manipulate certain factions to incite against the resistance. 

He recognized that these individuals lack comprehensive perspectives and stressed that the nation must tolerate them as citizens. He urged them not to lead the country astray from its obligations under the Taif Agreement.

Raad addressed those opposed to resistance, asserting that such a stance implies rejecting the Taif Agreement.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

MP Mohammad Raad

Loyalty To The Resistance Bloc

Incident

Kahaleh

Resistance

LBCI Next
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11

Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-07

Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-28

MP Mohammad Raad urges reconsideration of obstructive convictions for Lebanon's sake

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-22

MP Fadlallah emphasizes the equation of Army-People-Resistance for Lebanon's security

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Atallah to LBCI: Today's dilemma is at the political level, not just at a specific juncture

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The 'People-Army-Resistance' logic has crumbled

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-14

Tunisia releases two political opponents accused of "conspiracy" over State security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

General Security: Weekly biometric passport service introduced

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:52

"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Is Kahale's incident a turning point?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:27

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More