News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
35
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
39
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
35
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
39
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences
Lebanon News
2023-08-13 | 07:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences
In a recent address, MP Mohammad Raad, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, offered his insights into the recent incident in Kahaleh. He attributed the incident's repercussions to incitement and hate propagated by "other" sources.
Raad emphasized the importance of adhering to a path of integrity that benefits the nation, its people, and the entire society across its various sects and regions.
Raad considered that the issue was not merely a truck overturning on Kahaleh's bend. He stated, "The vehement reactions, orchestrated by certain instigators who obeyed instructions from shadowy chambers, were summoned. However, the issue was fundamentally a stance on the resistance. They do not wish for any form of resistance in this country, not even a minor trace of its impact.'"
The effects of this incident are intertwined with the impact of the resistance, Raad affirmed, underlining that trucks like the one in question serve the purpose of guarding the resistance, ensuring the security of the Lebanese people and their sovereignty.
Raad elaborated that without the resistance, the Israeli forces could still be stationed in Baabda Palace.
This prompted him to question the whereabouts of Kahaleh's critics when the Israeli occupation extended its control over checkpoints and roads within the capital and even southward.
Raad insisted that understanding the value of the resistance is crucial. Those who fail to acknowledge its significance should reconsider their loyalty to the nation.
"We do not fight for positions or authority. Even according to our adversaries, we are willing to relinquish authority if it hinders our efforts in the resistance," he stated.
He attributed this unwavering stance to the pursuit of righteousness.
Regarding the resistance's vigilance in defending the nation, Raad pointed out that it attracts "allies of Israel" who manipulate certain factions to incite against the resistance.
He recognized that these individuals lack comprehensive perspectives and stressed that the nation must tolerate them as citizens. He urged them not to lead the country astray from its obligations under the Taif Agreement.
Raad addressed those opposed to resistance, asserting that such a stance implies rejecting the Taif Agreement.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
MP Mohammad Raad
Loyalty To The Resistance Bloc
Incident
Kahaleh
Resistance
Next
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-28
MP Mohammad Raad urges reconsideration of obstructive convictions for Lebanon's sake
Lebanon News
2023-07-28
MP Mohammad Raad urges reconsideration of obstructive convictions for Lebanon's sake
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-22
MP Fadlallah emphasizes the equation of Army-People-Resistance for Lebanon's security
Lebanon News
2023-07-22
MP Fadlallah emphasizes the equation of Army-People-Resistance for Lebanon's security
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
0
Lebanon News
05:24
Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence
Lebanon News
05:24
Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Atallah to LBCI: Today's dilemma is at the political level, not just at a specific juncture
Lebanon News
04:45
Atallah to LBCI: Today's dilemma is at the political level, not just at a specific juncture
0
Lebanon News
04:26
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The 'People-Army-Resistance' logic has crumbled
Lebanon News
04:26
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The 'People-Army-Resistance' logic has crumbled
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-10
Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains
World News
2023-08-10
Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains
0
Middle East News
2023-07-14
Tunisia releases two political opponents accused of "conspiracy" over State security
Middle East News
2023-07-14
Tunisia releases two political opponents accused of "conspiracy" over State security
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
General Security: Weekly biometric passport service introduced
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
General Security: Weekly biometric passport service introduced
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:52
"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:52
"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
3
Lebanon Economy
00:27
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
Lebanon Economy
00:27
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
4
Press Highlights
01:07
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:07
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
6
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence
Lebanon News
05:24
Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence
8
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More