Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements

Lebanon News
2023-08-13 | 07:33
High views
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
0min
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements

In response to the report by Alvarez & Marsal, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, considered the report to have revealed numerous violations and embezzlements of public funds and depositor's money. 

He emphasized that one of the most alarming revelations was that the direct cost of financial engineering, along with bonuses, amounted to $76 billion, equaling its financial deficit.

Bassil considered this an unprecedented financial crime in human history as he called upon the judiciary to conduct an investigation and urged the parliament to take action, emphasizing that it is the right of the Lebanese people to know who has stolen their money.

Update on Lebanon assassination investigations presented to Palestinian delegation
MP Mohammad Raad delivers insights on Kahaleh incident; blames 'shadowy' influences
Download now the LBCI mobile app
