Spain dismantles criminal network to smuggle Syrian migrants from Lebanon to Spain

Spanish authorities have announced the dismantling of a criminal organization that smuggled Syrian migrants from Lebanon to Spain, Germany, and Norway, spanning three continents.



In a statement, the police confirmed that they had "disrupted the logistical structure of a criminal organization specialized in smuggling Syrian migrants" in Spain in collaboration with Europol and the German Federal Police.



Nineteen individuals were arrested on suspicion of "belonging to a criminal organization and involvement in illegal immigration," with six placed in pretrial detention.



Spanish police explained that the migration route spanned three continents: Asia, Africa, and Europe, traversing through air, sea, and land. Each migrant paid the smugglers €20,000.



The network collaborated with criminal organizations in other countries and received funds through "money transfers," amassing around €2.5 million.



According to the investigation's initial findings, migrants departed from Lebanon, initially passing through Beirut Airport to Egypt for €4,000. From there, Syrians journeyed overland to Libya, Tunisia, and Algeria for €3,500.



Subsequently, from the Algerian cities of Oran and Mostaganem, they were transported by boats to the Spanish coast for €10,000.



Upon their arrival in Spain, migrants traveled by car to Madrid, Cuenca, and Toledo (central Spain), where they remained hidden under dire conditions, paying €250 per week until they obtained the necessary documents.



Once they obtained their documents, they could either stay in Spain or travel to Germany or Norway for €1,000 or €2,000, respectively.





