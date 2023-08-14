Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report

Lebanon News
2023-08-14 | 05:42
High views
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
1min
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report

On August 14, 2023, Judge Helana Iskandar, the head of the Cases Authority at the Justice Ministry, sent a letter to the Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil.   

In her letter, she requested him to promptly provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report carried out by the international audit firm Alvarez & Marsal, under a decision by the Cabinet, regarding the accounts of the Banque du Liban (BDL).

This request aimed to enable her to fulfill her duties in recovering public funds and defending the rights of the Lebanese state. This action follows her participation in the public lawsuit initiated by the Appellate Public Prosecutor's Office in Beirut based on a request submitted on February 23, 2023.

The lawsuit targets the former BDL Governor, Riad Salameh, his brother Raja Salameh, his assistant Marianne Howayek, and others implicated in the investigation.

The case is to be heard before the acting Investigating Judge Charbel Abou Samra in Beirut, as reported by the National News Agency (NNA).

