News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
Lebanon News
2023-08-14 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
On August 14, 2023, Judge Helana Iskandar, the head of the Cases Authority at the Justice Ministry, sent a letter to the Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil.
In her letter, she requested him to promptly provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report carried out by the international audit firm Alvarez & Marsal, under a decision by the Cabinet, regarding the accounts of the Banque du Liban (BDL).
This request aimed to enable her to fulfill her duties in recovering public funds and defending the rights of the Lebanese state. This action follows her participation in the public lawsuit initiated by the Appellate Public Prosecutor's Office in Beirut based on a request submitted on February 23, 2023.
The lawsuit targets the former BDL Governor, Riad Salameh, his brother Raja Salameh, his assistant Marianne Howayek, and others implicated in the investigation.
The case is to be heard before the acting Investigating Judge Charbel Abou Samra in Beirut, as reported by the National News Agency (NNA).
Lebanon News
Judge
Helena Iskandar
Request
Finance
Minister
Provide
Copy
Forensic
Audit
Report
Next
Mawlawi affirms ongoing investigations into recent events under security and judicial authorities
Industry Minister applauds Arab Fund's move to release frozen loan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Lebanon's Change MPs demand forensic audit report: Finance Minister urged to provide copy
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Lebanon's Change MPs demand forensic audit report: Finance Minister urged to provide copy
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27
MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27
MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-17
MP Gemayel urges immediate release of forensic audit report amid dispute with Finance Minister
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-17
MP Gemayel urges immediate release of forensic audit report amid dispute with Finance Minister
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Finance Minister receives Alvarez & Marsal's final central bank audit report
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Finance Minister receives Alvarez & Marsal's final central bank audit report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:50
Lebanese Interior Minister has yet to decide on "Barbie" film release
Lebanon News
11:50
Lebanese Interior Minister has yet to decide on "Barbie" film release
0
Lebanon Economy
11:45
Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures
Lebanon Economy
11:45
Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13
Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves
0
Lebanon News
08:15
Ministry of Health Clarifies COVID-19 Situation Amidst Inaccurate News
Lebanon News
08:15
Ministry of Health Clarifies COVID-19 Situation Amidst Inaccurate News
0
Lebanon News
07:20
MP Makhzoumi: Why is the government providing Salameh's protection instead of arresting, prosecuting, and holding him accountable?
Lebanon News
07:20
MP Makhzoumi: Why is the government providing Salameh's protection instead of arresting, prosecuting, and holding him accountable?
0
Lebanon News
09:07
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
Lebanon News
09:07
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:42
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:42
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts
4
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
5
Lebanon News
09:07
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
Lebanon News
09:07
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
7
Middle East News
05:19
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh
Middle East News
05:19
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh
8
Middle East News
08:24
US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf
Middle East News
08:24
US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More