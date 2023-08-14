Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday

Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie revealed that the exploration vessel will directly head to Block 9 for oil and gas exploration, and it is expected to arrive on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, before noon.



This comes after TotalEnergies announced the sailing of the Transocean Barents drilling rig from Norway to Lebanon.



This crucial step sets the ground for the start of the drilling operations in Block 9 offshore Lebanon.