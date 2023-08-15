Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric

Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, emphasized that there is no issue "between us and the people of the Kahaleh or any of its families," confirming that the incident is under the jurisdiction of the judiciary and that the identities of all individuals present have become known.



On the 17th anniversary of the end of the July 2006 war, Nasrallah considered that the investigation would reveal who the aggressor was first.



He addressed the Lebanese people, particularly Christians, saying, "There are personalities and political leaderships, regardless of their backgrounds, who, through their behavior and positions, are pushing the country towards explosion and civil war."



The Secretary-General of Hezbollah clarified that there are weapons transfers through various means, including civilian ones, in preparation for any possible confrontation in the future.



He noted that the truck stayed for more than three hours, during which the men took its driver to the hospital and called for a crane to transport it.



He stressed that the Kahaleh incident proved that the army guarantees security, stability, and peace in Lebanon. He called for calm in political discourse, pointing out that it is in Lebanon's interest to address events with wisdom, rationality, and a sense of high responsibility.



Regarding the presidency, Nasrallah revealed that the dialogue with the Free Patriotic Movement is serious and positive, requiring some time as it necessitates consultation with some political forces.



He believed that political forces did not want any dialogue among the Lebanese but sought entrenchment, alignment, and mobilization. He confirmed that there is no option other than partnership and moving forward with others, even slowly, which is better than any other choice.



In another context, Nasrallah hoped that MPs would not "involve the sovereign fund in political bickering and approach it with a genuine sovereign approach, as Lebanon urgently needs to ensure that the maritime wealth benefits all the Lebanese."



He added, "Lebanon must preserve the strength of the resistance if the enemy tries to diminish its rights, oil, and gas."



Then, addressing Israel, he said, "If you go to war, you will also return to the Stone Age, and if precision missiles can reach Israel, they have the effects of nuclear weapons, so if the battle develops into the axis of resistance, then there will be nothing called Israel."



He saw that "the Israeli enemy is playing a game of existence and annihilation, and we must deal realistically, regardless of media fuss."



Nasrallah confirmed that "Lebanon has essential elements of strength capable of protecting it and achieving security and safety to face the enemy, and the golden equation is what protects Lebanon, and the resistance is much stronger than it used to be."