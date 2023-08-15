In a recent development, French sources have confirmed that as part of the initiatives undertaken by French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, Lebanese parliamentary blocs and Change MPs have received a communication through the French embassy in Beirut.



This communication seeks a written response regarding the agenda the upcoming president is expected to operate under and the qualifications the future president should possess to execute these agendas effectively.



The communication urged the parliamentary blocs and MPs to address this request before the end of September.



Sources have indicated that the purpose behind requesting written responses is to ensure a higher level of commitment from the political forces represented in the parliament.



Notably, the French side intends to gather and compile the responses into a summary, which will serve as the basis for discussions with the political forces present in the parliament.