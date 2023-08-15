Patriarch al-Rahi affirms the importance of judicial justice in Qornet El Sawda incident

On the occasion of the passing of a month since the Qornet El Sawda incident, in which Haitham and Malek Tawk lost their lives, a mass was held at the Saint Saba Cathedral in Bsharri.



The service was presided over by the Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, who affirmed that a judicial justice free from any political interference and any religious, sectarian, or doctrinal "coloration" is the backbone of a nation's life and the safeguard of citizens' rights and duties.