Fares Souaid to LBCI: Independence is a constant and daily project, weapons negate democracy

Lebanon News
2023-08-16 | 04:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Independence is a constant and daily project, weapons negate democracy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Independence is a constant and daily project, weapons negate democracy

Member of the Saydet el Jabal gathering, Fares Souaid, stated, "You cannot be with the Taif Agreement while supporting the arms of Hezbollah."

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he considered that "establishing the sovereign fund at this time and in such haste raises question marks."

He pointed out that "France understands how to preserve its interests and we know what the interests are in the region," asking, "But who preserves Lebanon's interests and the interests of the Lebanese people?"

Souaid affirmed that "there is no guaranteeing team for Lebanon; the Lebanese people and the Lebanese constitution are its guarantees. It is not true that Hezbollah is a guarantee for Lebanon; it is a guarantee for the destruction that has occurred in Lebanon since 2005."

He said, "The danger of Bassil's proposal is not in the principle of administrative decentralization, as we all want it within the Taif Agreement and under the guarantee of the Lebanese constitution and all Lebanese, but he is talking about striking a deal with a party and giving it national decision-making, allowing it to take on an administrative arrangement. This talk is unacceptable."

He emphasized that "we want Lebanon's independence, and independence is a constant and daily project with all its sects and all Lebanese, within its borders, system, composition, and shared living."

Souaid saw that "weapons negate democracy, and this has been proven in the elections where there were no changes."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Saydet El Jabal Gathering

Fares Souaid

Taif Agreement

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-09

Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-08

French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Hezbollah says shot down Israel drone in south Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Labor Minister holds talks with Bangladesh Embassy representative on migrant worker regulations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Minister Yassin Approves Environmental Impact Assessment Report for Oil and Gas Exploration in Bloc No. 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Opposition Forces Unveil Decisive Political Framework in Face of Current Challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Labor Minister holds talks with Bangladesh Embassy representative on migrant worker regulations

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:35

Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-13

Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:35

Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

A school year in question: Will Lebanon's school gates open or remain closed?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More