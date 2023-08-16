News
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Independence is a constant and daily project, weapons negate democracy
Lebanon News
2023-08-16 | 04:31
2
min
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Independence is a constant and daily project, weapons negate democracy
Member of the Saydet el Jabal gathering, Fares Souaid, stated, "You cannot be with the Taif Agreement while supporting the arms of Hezbollah."
In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he considered that "establishing the sovereign fund at this time and in such haste raises question marks."
He pointed out that "France understands how to preserve its interests and we know what the interests are in the region," asking, "But who preserves Lebanon's interests and the interests of the Lebanese people?"
Souaid affirmed that "there is no guaranteeing team for Lebanon; the Lebanese people and the Lebanese constitution are its guarantees. It is not true that Hezbollah is a guarantee for Lebanon; it is a guarantee for the destruction that has occurred in Lebanon since 2005."
He said, "The danger of Bassil's proposal is not in the principle of administrative decentralization, as we all want it within the Taif Agreement and under the guarantee of the Lebanese constitution and all Lebanese, but he is talking about striking a deal with a party and giving it national decision-making, allowing it to take on an administrative arrangement. This talk is unacceptable."
He emphasized that "we want Lebanon's independence, and independence is a constant and daily project with all its sects and all Lebanese, within its borders, system, composition, and shared living."
Souaid saw that "weapons negate democracy, and this has been proven in the elections where there were no changes."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Saydet El Jabal Gathering
Fares Souaid
Taif Agreement
Hezbollah
