Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
37
o
Minister Yassin Approves Environmental Impact Assessment Report for Oil and Gas Exploration in Bloc No. 9
Lebanon News
2023-08-16 | 06:22
Minister Yassin Approves Environmental Impact Assessment Report for Oil and Gas Exploration in Bloc No. 9
Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin gave his approval to the environmental impact assessment report for the oil and gas exploration project in Bloc No. 9 (Qana 31/1-2023) in the Lebanese territorial waters.
He requested the Ministry of Energy to incorporate the observations of the Ministry of Environment and to provide the results of surveys and operations within a month.
Lebanon News
Oil
Gas
Lebanon
