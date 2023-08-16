Labor Minister holds talks with Bangladesh Embassy representative on migrant worker regulations

Lebanon News
2023-08-16 | 06:55
High views
Labor Minister holds talks with Bangladesh Embassy representative on migrant worker regulations
Labor Minister holds talks with Bangladesh Embassy representative on migrant worker regulations

The caretaker Labor Minister, Moustafa Bayram, held discussions today with the Acting Ambassador of Bangladesh in Lebanon, Baky Billah, accompanied by a delegation from the embassy.

The discussions primarily focused on bilateral relations and the regulation of Bangladeshi migrant workers in Lebanon, particularly addressing the situation of those violating rules.

During the meeting, both parties reached an agreement to establish a joint committee comprising representatives from the Labor Ministry and the Embassy of Bangladesh. This committee is tasked with devising a mechanism for addressing these issues following the applicable laws and regulations, as the Minister's media reported.

