MP Makhzoumi questions the exclusion of the 2021-2023 period from the forensic audit report

MP Fouad Makhzoumi wrote on the "X" platform: "After Finance Minister Youssef Khalil received the official final version of the Alvarez & Marsal report related to the forensic audit of the accounts of the Banque du Liban (BDL), I directed a question to the government regarding the reason that led the report to cover only the years from 2015 to 2020 and did not include the years from 2021 to 2023."



"It is worth noting that the last three years included numerous policies and circulars issued by the former BDL Governor, Riad Salameh, which depleted the deposits and mandatory reserves of the bank, leading the country to the current financial, economic, and livelihood crises," he added.