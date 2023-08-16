News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
37
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
37
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Makhzoumi questions the exclusion of the 2021-2023 period from the forensic audit report
Lebanon News
2023-08-16 | 07:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Makhzoumi questions the exclusion of the 2021-2023 period from the forensic audit report
MP Fouad Makhzoumi wrote on the "X" platform: "After Finance Minister Youssef Khalil received the official final version of the Alvarez & Marsal report related to the forensic audit of the accounts of the Banque du Liban (BDL), I directed a question to the government regarding the reason that led the report to cover only the years from 2015 to 2020 and did not include the years from 2021 to 2023."
"It is worth noting that the last three years included numerous policies and circulars issued by the former BDL Governor, Riad Salameh, which depleted the deposits and mandatory reserves of the bank, leading the country to the current financial, economic, and livelihood crises," he added.
Lebanon News
MP
Fouad Makhzoumi
Exclusion
Period
Forensic
Audit
Report
Next
Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday
Labor Minister holds talks with Bangladesh Embassy representative on migrant worker regulations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
MP Gemayel Demands Urgent Release of Forensic Audit Report on BDL
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
MP Gemayel Demands Urgent Release of Forensic Audit Report on BDL
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-29
Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
2023-07-29
Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-17
MP Gemayel urges immediate release of forensic audit report amid dispute with Finance Minister
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-17
MP Gemayel urges immediate release of forensic audit report amid dispute with Finance Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Lebanon's Change MPs demand forensic audit report: Finance Minister urged to provide copy
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Lebanon's Change MPs demand forensic audit report: Finance Minister urged to provide copy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:11
PM Mikati focuses on security developments and state responsibilities, calling for fundamental steps
Lebanon News
10:11
PM Mikati focuses on security developments and state responsibilities, calling for fundamental steps
0
Lebanon News
08:51
UNIFIL's head of mission hosts tripartite talks amidst rising Blue Line concerns
Lebanon News
08:51
UNIFIL's head of mission hosts tripartite talks amidst rising Blue Line concerns
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Minister Makari: Tele Liban will not be shut down, and employees will receive their full rights
Lebanon News
08:49
Minister Makari: Tele Liban will not be shut down, and employees will receive their full rights
0
Lebanon News
08:40
Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion
Lebanon News
08:40
Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:30
Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday
Lebanon News
07:30
Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Unveiling the Elaborate Exploitation: Routes of Syrian Crisis Victims in Pursuit of Europe
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Unveiling the Elaborate Exploitation: Routes of Syrian Crisis Victims in Pursuit of Europe
0
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
3
Lebanon News
02:35
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
Lebanon News
02:35
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
5
News Bulletin Reports
03:33
109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil
News Bulletin Reports
03:33
109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil
6
Lebanon News
07:30
Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday
Lebanon News
07:30
Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday
7
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
8
Lebanon News
06:07
French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities
Lebanon News
06:07
French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More