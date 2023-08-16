PM Mikati focuses on security developments and state responsibilities, calling for fundamental steps

2023-08-16 | 10:11
PM Mikati focuses on security developments and state responsibilities, calling for fundamental steps
PM Mikati focuses on security developments and state responsibilities, calling for fundamental steps

During a Cabinet session, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated that the session convened a week after serious security developments were witnessed, represented by the Kahaleh incident resulting in the loss of two lives. 

"This matter is under investigation by the army under the supervision of the competent judiciary. We have carried out what we, as a government, needed to do with conscience and responsibility. Here, we commend the army for the measures taken to control the situation, and we acknowledge its efforts, as it contributes to strengthening the state, making it accountable for the nation and its people," he affirmed.

He addressed those asking about the absence of the state and the government regarding what happened, saying that the state is present through all its institutions, army, and security forces. However, the state cannot function properly without the cooperation of everyone and their support. 

"There is no solution except through the state, utilizing everyone's capabilities to serve it, and this alone is the path to salvation."

PM Mikati affirmed that the government is doing more than what is required of it, questioning what is needed of the caretaker government other than managing the daily affairs of citizens, safeguarding the foundations of the state and strengthening it as much as possible, and accomplishing the required legislative projects.

He added that they have prepared numerous required reform projects within the recovery plan, hoping that the Parliament will pass them, saying that this week, they received the forensic audit report and requested to distribute it to the General Directorate of the Presidency, the General Secretariat of the Parliament, and the ministers.

He continued, "We have reviewed the report. I am here requesting the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Justice to propose the necessary measures and fundamental steps, particularly from the Minister of Finance's perspective in terms of not adhering to certain accounting principles."

He indicated, "Through my reading of the report, I noted that the Monetary and Credit Law, established in 1964, should be revisited. Therefore, I am in the process of forming a committee, and I will call it to an immediate meeting at the Serail to provide it with the necessary direction before it commences its work."

He will summon the committee to a meeting within the next two days to provide it with the necessary guidance before it starts its work and to present a vision of the required amendments for its inclusion in a draft law sent to the Parliament.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cabinet

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Security

Kahaleh

Incident

Forensic

Audit

