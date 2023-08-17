News
Dorothee Klaus: UNRWA demands the protection of all its facilities
Lebanon News
2023-08-17 | 03:01
Dorothee Klaus: UNRWA demands the protection of all its facilities
The Director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon, Dorothee Klaus, announced in a statement that "UNRWA has received alarming reports indicating that armed groups continue to occupy its facilities, including a school complex in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon. It has been reported that UNRWA facilities have been damaged due to the recent fighting in the camp."
Klaus pointed out that "the complex includes four UNRWA schools providing education to 3,200 Palestinian refugee children."
She affirmed that "this is a flagrant violation of the inviolability of United Nations premises under international law, jeopardizing the neutrality of UNRWA facilities and undermining the safety and security of our staff and Palestinian refugees."
She stated, "UNRWA strongly condemns these actions and calls for the protection of all its installations, including schools that must be a haven for children and peaceful places where they can learn and play, never to be used in armed conflicts."
Furthermore, she added, "UNRWA urges the relevant parties to vacate its premises immediately so that the agency can resume essential services and provide assistance to all needy Palestinian refugees."
