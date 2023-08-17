Serge Dagher to LBCI: Hezbollah must understand that it cannot impose choices on us

Kataeb Party Secretary-General Serge Dagher emphasized that Hezbollah must understand that it cannot impose choices on us to choose from.



He noted in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that Hezbollah speaks about credibility, but in the Kahaleh incident, it became evident that every word he said was a lie.



He said, "Hezbollah's statement about the Kahaleh incident is a lie from A to Z, and it is my duty as the Secretary-General of the Kataeb Party to be in Kahaleh."



Dagher affirmed, "No one wants war, weapons, or imposition," asking, "If we were embassy agents, why do you live with agents? And why do you want to dialogue with agents?"



He said, "We are students of partnership, and we want to live with the rest of the Lebanese, including Hezbollah, with equality, in Lebanon, which is a free, independent sovereign state with defined borders, friendly to the entire world, with a real economy, respecting all friendly nations, and raising the Lebanese flag and no other."



He added, "We will not accept that Hezbollah determines who is a friend and who is an enemy."



He clarified that "Hezbollah is not their enemy; rather, it is a group of Lebanese whose decisions are subject to Iran," saying, "We have a desire to coexist with the rest of the Lebanese, but the problem lies in their concept of coexistence, and we are ready to engage in dialogue every day if there is a willingness to reach solutions."



Regarding the presidential file, he said, "We are not with the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, and we do not want to discuss him, and there are many alternative options."



He added, "Our dialogue with Hezbollah in the past was not secret, and we are not ashamed of it, but today, there is no benefit from any dialogue with them."