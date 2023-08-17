Lebanese Foreign Minister meets US, UK ambassadors, tackle UNIFIL renewal

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib discussed with the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, the latest political developments locally and regionally and the decision to renew the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expected later this month at the Security Council.



They also discussed the meeting of the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria, which was held in Cairo earlier this week.



Later, Minister Bou Habib received the British Ambassador, Hamish Cowell, and they discussed enhancing bilateral relations and the decision to renew UNIFIL's mandate later this month.