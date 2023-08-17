News
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
Lebanon News
2023-08-17 | 08:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been informed by the Embassy of Lebanon in Muscat that the Omani Charitable Organization will be sending a humanitarian medical assistance to Lebanon.
This assistance includes around 20 tons of life-saving, emergency, and specialized medicines. The aid is being provided by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and is expected to arrive by air between the 10th and 11th of September.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its gratitude, in a statement, to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman for standing by Lebanon and providing the assistance it needs during these challenging circumstances.
Lebanon News
Oman
Lebanon
