Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times

Lebanon News
2023-08-17 | 08:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been informed by the Embassy of Lebanon in Muscat that the Omani Charitable Organization will be sending a humanitarian medical assistance to Lebanon.

This assistance includes around 20 tons of life-saving, emergency, and specialized medicines. The aid is being provided by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and is expected to arrive by air between the 10th and 11th of September.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its gratitude, in a statement, to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman for standing by Lebanon and providing the assistance it needs during these challenging circumstances.

Lebanon News

Oman

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year
Lebanon's strict stance on illegal migration: Foreign Affairs Ministry's reaffirmation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Decoding Lebanon's Remaining Reserves: Beyond Dollars in the Central Bank's Vault

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:59

Beyond borders: Wadih Sabra, Lebanon's musical tapestry of unity and dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:49

Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

In videos: Public Works Minister shares live footage of Block 9's oil and gas drilling rig

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:28

Mikati verbally promises payments to Primesouth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:59

Beyond borders: Wadih Sabra, Lebanon's musical tapestry of unity and dialogue

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-26

Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:45

Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets

LBCI
World News
09:04

German Foreign Ministry Urges EU to Impose Sanctions on Military Coup Leaders in Niger

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-11

Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:45

Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:55

Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More