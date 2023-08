The Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, published on "X" live photos and videos of the oil and gas drilling rig in Block 9.





صور مباشره لمنصه التنقيب عن النفط والغاز في البلوك رقم ٩ pic.twitter.com/wUWx3Qx76c — Ali Hamie | علي حمية (@alihamie_lb) August 17, 2023



On Wednesday, TotalEnergies, the operator of Block 9, announced the arrival of the Transocean Barents drilling platform to the block, located approximately 120 kilometers from Beirut in Lebanese waters, alongside the arrival of a helicopter operated by Gulf Helicopters, that will transport teams to the drilling platform.



This is a significant step for Lebanon, which has long awaited this stride, in preparation for drilling of the exploration well in Block 9, scheduled to begin in late August 2023.