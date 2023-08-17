News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
Lebanon News
2023-08-17 | 12:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
The General Directorate for Religious Advocacy of the Shia Islamic Supreme Council issued a surprising directive, listing 15 clerics as unqualified for religious guidance within the Shia Muslim community due to deviations in beliefs, behavior, and insufficient religious knowledge.
Yet, this move was met with immediate internal contention. The Shia Islamic Supreme Council quickly distanced itself, emphasizing that the directive wasn't its stance and Vice President Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib had been uninformed. This internal rift is making waves, particularly due to the inclusion of Sheikh Yasser Aoude, a figure known for his distinct political and religious perspectives.
Aoude, a vocal critic of both Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, speculates political motives behind this directive.
Sheikh Ali Bahsoun, Executive Director at the General Directorate for Religious Advocacy, labeled the incident as an "internal matter" and hinted at ongoing efforts for resolution.
Efforts to reach Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib by LBCI for a statement remained unanswered.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Politics
Next
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Decoding Lebanon's Remaining Reserves: Beyond Dollars in the Central Bank's Vault
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Decoding Lebanon's Remaining Reserves: Beyond Dollars in the Central Bank's Vault
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Beyond borders: Wadih Sabra, Lebanon's musical tapestry of unity and dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Beyond borders: Wadih Sabra, Lebanon's musical tapestry of unity and dialogue
0
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
0
Lebanon News
10:44
In videos: Public Works Minister shares live footage of Block 9's oil and gas drilling rig
Lebanon News
10:44
In videos: Public Works Minister shares live footage of Block 9's oil and gas drilling rig
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
Mikati verbally promises payments to Primesouth
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
Mikati verbally promises payments to Primesouth
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Beyond borders: Wadih Sabra, Lebanon's musical tapestry of unity and dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Beyond borders: Wadih Sabra, Lebanon's musical tapestry of unity and dialogue
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:06
Red Cross transfers body of 74-year-old Lebanese man from occupied Palestine to Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:06
Red Cross transfers body of 74-year-old Lebanese man from occupied Palestine to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:53
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
Lebanon News
08:53
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
0
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon's strict stance on illegal migration: Foreign Affairs Ministry's reaffirmation
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon's strict stance on illegal migration: Foreign Affairs Ministry's reaffirmation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:40
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
Press Highlights
00:40
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
2
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
3
Press Highlights
04:04
Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting
Press Highlights
04:04
Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting
4
Variety and Tech
06:50
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
Variety and Tech
06:50
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
5
Lebanon Economy
04:55
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
Lebanon Economy
04:55
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
6
Lebanon News
04:43
Only 52 MPs attend; Legislative session cancelled due to lack of quorum
Lebanon News
04:43
Only 52 MPs attend; Legislative session cancelled due to lack of quorum
7
Lebanon News
06:52
Primesouth to resume operations at Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani plants after verbal assurances from Mikati
Lebanon News
06:52
Primesouth to resume operations at Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani plants after verbal assurances from Mikati
8
Lebanon Economy
05:20
Mikati after meeting Berri: We have reached an extremely challenging phase, and our economy is turning into a cash-based economy
Lebanon Economy
05:20
Mikati after meeting Berri: We have reached an extremely challenging phase, and our economy is turning into a cash-based economy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More