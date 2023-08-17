Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification

2023-08-17 | 12:27
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification

The General Directorate for Religious Advocacy of the Shia Islamic Supreme Council issued a surprising directive, listing 15 clerics as unqualified for religious guidance within the Shia Muslim community due to deviations in beliefs, behavior, and insufficient religious knowledge.

Yet, this move was met with immediate internal contention. The Shia Islamic Supreme Council quickly distanced itself, emphasizing that the directive wasn't its stance and Vice President Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib had been uninformed. This internal rift is making waves, particularly due to the inclusion of Sheikh Yasser Aoude, a figure known for his distinct political and religious perspectives.

Aoude, a vocal critic of both Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, speculates political motives behind this directive.

Sheikh Ali Bahsoun, Executive Director at the General Directorate for Religious Advocacy, labeled the incident as an "internal matter" and hinted at ongoing efforts for resolution.

Efforts to reach Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib by LBCI for a statement remained unanswered.
 

