Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement

The Municipality of al-Kahaleh issued on Friday a statement after a meeting held yesterday regarding the incident of the truck overturning in the town, along with its resulting consequences and developments.

The statement emphasized that "it is not permissible for the investigation to begin by questioning innocent individuals present at that time from the residents of al-Kahaleh. Instead, the focus should be on the armed group that opened fire with machine guns to intimidate them. This was countered by martyr Fadi Bijani, who fell due to the gunfire of civilian gunmen. Clear evidence exists in both audio and visual forms."

The Municipality considered that "the investigation is a duty to achieve justice, but it must start from a different standpoint, as the aggressor is not equal to the one who was aggressed upon."