Mikati meets World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde

Lebanon News
2023-08-18 | 11:52
0min
Mikati meets World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde

The Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, held a meeting on Friday with the World Bank's Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde, in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister, Saadeh Al-Shami.

The meeting was also attended by the World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Department, Jean-Christophe Carret, and the PM Advisor, former Minister Nicolas Nahas.

During the meeting, the projects funded by the World Bank in Lebanon were presented, and ways to overcome the obstacles were discussed.

Furthermore, Mikati met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib.

Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
