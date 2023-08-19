News
MP Imad Al-Hout to LBCI: We will respond to Le Drian's letter and specify the president's qualifications we believe in
Lebanon News
2023-08-19 | 04:58
MP Imad Al-Hout to LBCI: We will respond to Le Drian's letter and specify the president's qualifications we believe in
MP Imad Al-Hout believes we are facing a deadlock, as there is a team that categorically refuses dialogue and another team that wants dialogue but is committed to its presidential candidate. As a result, there is a state of impasse on the horizon.
He stated in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show: "We [...] will respond to the letter of the French envoy, Le Drian. We will outline the qualifications for the president that we believe in and the tasks that we consider necessary for the president's qualifications. We do not fear any dialogue as long as we know what we want."
He affirmed that "in case there are bilateral meetings with Le Drian in September, they will participate in these meetings."
He said, "We want a president who is not a 'party,' capable of bringing all Lebanese together, with an economic vision that helps the upcoming government overcome the impasse, capable of fostering Lebanon's Arab and international relations."
