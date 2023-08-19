News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
33
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
38
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
33
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
38
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut
Lebanon News
2023-08-19 | 06:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut
Hezbollah announced that a Syrian individual died on Friday night after throwing himself from a building in the southern suburbs of Beirut, pursued by elements of the party on suspicion of his involvement in the explosion near the Sayyida Zaynab shrine south of Damascus last month.
In a statement issued by the party's media office on Saturday, "Information reached the relevant authorities in Hezbollah about a Syrian person sneaking into Lebanon, who was responsible for the explosion that occurred in the Sayyida Zaynab area" last month.
The statement added, "Fearing his initiation of any security action, he was pursued, and when he learned that his whereabouts were exposed, he threw himself from the seventh floor" and passed away after being transferred to the hospital.
No statement or comment has been issued by the Lebanese security agencies concerned, while a security source confirmed to Agence France-Presse on Saturday that the security agencies did not play any role in the operation.
Hezbollah's statement indicated that the Syrian individual, born in the year 2000, settled with his relatives in the area of Hay Al Selloum, one of the poorest neighborhoods in the suburbs and a stronghold of Hezbollah, after infiltrating from a bordering Syrian town.
Agence France-Presse was not able to verify the identity of the suspect or the validity of the accusations against him from an independent source.
Six people were killed and more than twenty others were injured on July 27 due to an explosive device explosion in the Sayyida Zaynab area south of Damascus, according to the Syrian Interior Ministry.
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack the next day, near the highly significant religious site for the Shia.
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Syrian
Beirut
Explosion
Sayyida Zaynab
Shrine
Damascus
Next
MP Salim Aoun to LBCI: Without dialogue, reaching an intersection is not possible
Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil
0
Middle East News
2023-08-15
Explosion rock ammunition depot in Northeast Damascus
Middle East News
2023-08-15
Explosion rock ammunition depot in Northeast Damascus
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-13
Spain dismantles criminal network to smuggle Syrian migrants from Lebanon to Spain
Lebanon News
2023-08-13
Spain dismantles criminal network to smuggle Syrian migrants from Lebanon to Spain
0
Middle East News
2023-08-13
Explosions rock warehouses of Iran-backed groups near Damascus
Middle East News
2023-08-13
Explosions rock warehouses of Iran-backed groups near Damascus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
0
Lebanon News
06:28
MP Salim Aoun to LBCI: Without dialogue, reaching an intersection is not possible
Lebanon News
06:28
MP Salim Aoun to LBCI: Without dialogue, reaching an intersection is not possible
0
Middle East News
05:44
Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari
Middle East News
05:44
Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari
0
Lebanon News
05:39
Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure
Lebanon News
05:39
Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
0
Lebanon News
05:39
Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure
Lebanon News
05:39
Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure
0
Lebanon News
11:09
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel
Lebanon News
11:09
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel
0
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
00:30
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Lebanon Economy
00:30
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
2
Press Highlights
01:41
Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response
Press Highlights
01:41
Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures
4
Lebanon News
12:37
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
Lebanon News
12:37
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks
6
Lebanon News
11:09
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel
Lebanon News
11:09
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Recent developments in Kahaleh incident probe
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Recent developments in Kahaleh incident probe
8
Lebanon News
11:52
Mikati meets World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde
Lebanon News
11:52
Mikati meets World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More