MP Salim Aoun to LBCI: Without dialogue, reaching an intersection is not possible

Lebanon News
2023-08-19 | 06:28
High views
MP Salim Aoun to LBCI: Without dialogue, reaching an intersection is not possible
MP Salim Aoun to LBCI: Without dialogue, reaching an intersection is not possible

Member of the "Strong Lebanon" Bloc, MP Salim Aoun, stated that without dialogue, reaching an intersection is not possible.

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said, "We do not align ourselves with one team against another, and in the end, a solution must be reached. Being rigid in one's stance does not solve the problem."

He added: "What can we do more than that we disagreed with our political ally and went to those with whom we disagree with many political choices and intersected with them?"

MP Salim Aoun considered that "the Free Patriotic Movement is the last to bear the responsibility for the current situation we suffer from today."

Regarding the letter of the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, he said: "What Le Drian requested, we have done previously, and we will present the list of presidential priorities again."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Strong Lebanon Bloc

MP Salim Aoun

Dialogue

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut
