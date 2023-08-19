MP Salim Aoun to LBCI: Without dialogue, reaching an intersection is not possible

Member of the "Strong Lebanon" Bloc, MP Salim Aoun, stated that without dialogue, reaching an intersection is not possible.



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said, "We do not align ourselves with one team against another, and in the end, a solution must be reached. Being rigid in one's stance does not solve the problem."



He added: "What can we do more than that we disagreed with our political ally and went to those with whom we disagree with many political choices and intersected with them?"



MP Salim Aoun considered that "the Free Patriotic Movement is the last to bear the responsibility for the current situation we suffer from today."



Regarding the letter of the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, he said: "What Le Drian requested, we have done previously, and we will present the list of presidential priorities again."