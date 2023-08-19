Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises

Lebanon News
2023-08-19 | 10:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises

Progressive Socialist Party leader and Member of Parliament Taymour Jumblatt warned on Saturday against "the dangers of continuing in the prevailing obstructive atmosphere, the political impasse of dialogue, the boycott of legislative sessions, and the creation of obstacles, amid crises burdened with political, presidential, financial, and social repercussions."

Jumblatt emphasized that "what is needed is to halt settling political scores at the expense of the nation, to prevent the series of collapses, and to begin to reach a sound consensus on managing our internal crisis."

"We should explore objective approaches to produce the awaited solutions, especially including the presidency and the remaining political components, as well as addressing economic and social issues. Each of us has their political stance that should not, under any circumstances, disregard the citizen's interests and sufferings," he added.

The MP reiterated his call to "put an end to the progressive vacuum in the Military Council, especially the position of the Chief of Staff, who alone, under the Defense Law, is entitled to assume the powers of the Army Commander in case of a vacancy, no one else."

Lebanon News

Taymour Jumblatt

Lebanon

PSP

LBCI Next
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-25

Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:07

Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:30

New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:07

Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

MP Salim Aoun to LBCI: Without dialogue, reaching an intersection is not possible

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
05:44

Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:41

Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-10

After Netflix, Disney is cracking down on password sharing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-07

The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-02

Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:30

New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:41

Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:07

Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: We are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until this moment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

MP Imad Al-Hout to LBCI: We will respond to Le Drian's letter and specify the president's qualifications we believe in

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More