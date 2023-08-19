News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises
Lebanon News
2023-08-19 | 10:17
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises
Progressive Socialist Party leader and Member of Parliament Taymour Jumblatt warned on Saturday against "the dangers of continuing in the prevailing obstructive atmosphere, the political impasse of dialogue, the boycott of legislative sessions, and the creation of obstacles, amid crises burdened with political, presidential, financial, and social repercussions."
Jumblatt emphasized that "what is needed is to halt settling political scores at the expense of the nation, to prevent the series of collapses, and to begin to reach a sound consensus on managing our internal crisis."
"We should explore objective approaches to produce the awaited solutions, especially including the presidency and the remaining political components, as well as addressing economic and social issues. Each of us has their political stance that should not, under any circumstances, disregard the citizen's interests and sufferings," he added.
The MP reiterated his call to "put an end to the progressive vacuum in the Military Council, especially the position of the Chief of Staff, who alone, under the Defense Law, is entitled to assume the powers of the Army Commander in case of a vacancy, no one else."
Lebanon News
Taymour Jumblatt
Lebanon
PSP
Next
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-25
Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts
Lebanon News
2023-06-25
Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts
0
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
0
Lebanon News
05:39
Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure
Lebanon News
05:39
Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure
0
Lebanon Economy
00:30
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Lebanon Economy
00:30
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
0
Lebanon News
06:28
MP Salim Aoun to LBCI: Without dialogue, reaching an intersection is not possible
Lebanon News
06:28
MP Salim Aoun to LBCI: Without dialogue, reaching an intersection is not possible
0
Lebanon News
06:04
Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut
Lebanon News
06:04
Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut
0
Middle East News
05:44
Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari
Middle East News
05:44
Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:41
Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response
Press Highlights
01:41
Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-10
After Netflix, Disney is cracking down on password sharing
Variety and Tech
2023-08-10
After Netflix, Disney is cracking down on password sharing
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-07
The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-07
The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
00:30
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Lebanon Economy
00:30
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
2
Press Highlights
01:41
Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response
Press Highlights
01:41
Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response
3
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
4
Lebanon News
06:04
Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut
Lebanon News
06:04
Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut
5
Lebanon News
10:17
Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises
Lebanon News
10:17
Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises
6
Lebanon News
04:38
MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: We are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until this moment
Lebanon News
04:38
MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: We are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until this moment
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions
8
Lebanon News
04:58
MP Imad Al-Hout to LBCI: We will respond to Le Drian's letter and specify the president's qualifications we believe in
Lebanon News
04:58
MP Imad Al-Hout to LBCI: We will respond to Le Drian's letter and specify the president's qualifications we believe in
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More