Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises

Progressive Socialist Party leader and Member of Parliament Taymour Jumblatt warned on Saturday against "the dangers of continuing in the prevailing obstructive atmosphere, the political impasse of dialogue, the boycott of legislative sessions, and the creation of obstacles, amid crises burdened with political, presidential, financial, and social repercussions."



Jumblatt emphasized that "what is needed is to halt settling political scores at the expense of the nation, to prevent the series of collapses, and to begin to reach a sound consensus on managing our internal crisis."



"We should explore objective approaches to produce the awaited solutions, especially including the presidency and the remaining political components, as well as addressing economic and social issues. Each of us has their political stance that should not, under any circumstances, disregard the citizen's interests and sufferings," he added.



The MP reiterated his call to "put an end to the progressive vacuum in the Military Council, especially the position of the Chief of Staff, who alone, under the Defense Law, is entitled to assume the powers of the Army Commander in case of a vacancy, no one else."