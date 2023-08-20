MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session

Lebanon News
2023-08-20 | 04:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session

The head of the Finance and Budget Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, emphasized that "the government has not yet conducted the required comprehensive survey of assets and liabilities, especially for the banks, even after four years of collapse."

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stated, "I visited the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and told him that I know the responsibility is significant, and this responsibility cannot be shouldered individually. I asked him to call for a meeting with all decision-makers and request full reports from the banks and the Banque du Liban (BDL), specifying commitments and losses."

"The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session to hear from those concerned about this matter," he mentioned.

Kanaan considered that "the government is required to prepare and send the 2024 budget proposal. Sending the 2023 proposal without a vision and with an eight-month delay is a waste of time of no benefit. It does not align with the required reforms locally and internationally." 

He stated, "I have remarks about what Le Drian proposed, but in reality, he is delivering a blow to the political class. What is required is a unified reading to restructure the banks, reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ensure the independence of the judiciary, and restructure the public sector. Electing a president without a project, vision, or capability to address these issues will remain ineffective and futile."

He pointed out that "it is necessary to have a roadmap for the presidency before anything else. The president should have solutions, not to a new vacuum. Filling a position formally without addressing the political, financial, and economic issues we suffer from is inadequate."

He highlighted that "no party can bring a president without dialogue. It should not be about imposition and exchange but about pursuing a national and Christian option based on a roadmap that can be implemented in cooperation with forces and blocs so that it does not face its term with obstruction. We need to agree on a salvation for Lebanon."

Lebanon News

MP

Ibrahim Kanaan

LBCI

Judiciary

Reviewing

Forensic

Audit

Report

Finance

Budget

Committee

Session

LBCI Next
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-29

Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-17

MP Gemayel urges immediate release of forensic audit report amid dispute with Finance Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-13

Lebanon's Change MPs demand forensic audit report: Finance Minister urged to provide copy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27

MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

MP Bouchikian: It is no longer acceptable to disrupt legislative, political, and economic life due to disputes and divisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08

Paramount+ tops 61 million subscribers after Showtime merger

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-07

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:07

Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions

LBCI
Sports News
01:56

Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup

LBCI
Middle East News
02:05

Threats to forests in Syria amid uncontrolled logging

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More