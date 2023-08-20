MP Bouchikian: It is no longer acceptable to disrupt legislative, political, and economic life due to disputes and divisions

2023-08-20 | 06:15
MP Bouchikian: It is no longer acceptable to disrupt legislative, political, and economic life due to disputes and divisions

MP Georges Bouchkian emphasized that "it is no longer acceptable to disrupt legislative, political, and economic life due to disputes and divisions among parliamentary blocs, parties, opposition, and ruling forces." 

He pointed out that "citizens are waiting for officials to exhibit vigilance, a sense of national responsibility, and to fulfill their roles and duties in the government, parliament, ministries, and public administrations."

In a statement, he said, "Disputes should not impede the regular functioning of institutions under any pretext. The resigned government requires continuous work and intensified effort from its head and members, and they are contributing under the law. The state machinery cannot function properly without a fully legitimate government, even if it's acting."

"The same situation prevails in the parliament, which, although transformed into an electoral body, has no obstacle to convening and approving necessary laws to recover seized funds in banks, such as Capitol Control, and projects like the Sovereign Fund for oil revenues, among others. These projects were approved in subcommittees and joint committees and received agreement and consensus from MPs," he added.

Bouchkian continued, "As long as there has been no successful consensus on the priority of electing a president for the republic, we, in the government and parliament, are called to establish the solid foundations and groundwork for the next president's tenure. These draft laws are like ammunition the next president will arm himself with at the beginning of his term, centered around the anticipated oil wealth."

He further noted, "The solution and the shortest and safest path to constitutional stability remain in expediting the election of a president for the republic, completing the constellation of constitutional institutions, securing the economy, stabilizing the situation, and saving Lebanon from the impending risks."

