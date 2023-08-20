News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
37
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
37
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Bouchikian: It is no longer acceptable to disrupt legislative, political, and economic life due to disputes and divisions
Lebanon News
2023-08-20 | 06:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Bouchikian: It is no longer acceptable to disrupt legislative, political, and economic life due to disputes and divisions
MP Georges Bouchkian emphasized that "it is no longer acceptable to disrupt legislative, political, and economic life due to disputes and divisions among parliamentary blocs, parties, opposition, and ruling forces."
He pointed out that "citizens are waiting for officials to exhibit vigilance, a sense of national responsibility, and to fulfill their roles and duties in the government, parliament, ministries, and public administrations."
In a statement, he said, "Disputes should not impede the regular functioning of institutions under any pretext. The resigned government requires continuous work and intensified effort from its head and members, and they are contributing under the law. The state machinery cannot function properly without a fully legitimate government, even if it's acting."
"The same situation prevails in the parliament, which, although transformed into an electoral body, has no obstacle to convening and approving necessary laws to recover seized funds in banks, such as Capitol Control, and projects like the Sovereign Fund for oil revenues, among others. These projects were approved in subcommittees and joint committees and received agreement and consensus from MPs," he added.
Bouchkian continued, "As long as there has been no successful consensus on the priority of electing a president for the republic, we, in the government and parliament, are called to establish the solid foundations and groundwork for the next president's tenure. These draft laws are like ammunition the next president will arm himself with at the beginning of his term, centered around the anticipated oil wealth."
He further noted, "The solution and the shortest and safest path to constitutional stability remain in expediting the election of a president for the republic, completing the constellation of constitutional institutions, securing the economy, stabilizing the situation, and saving Lebanon from the impending risks."
Lebanon News
MP
Georges Bouchikian
Acceptable
Disrupt
Legislative
Political
Economic
Disputes
Divisions
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
BRICS conference in South Africa: Deliberating membership amidst economic growth and geopolitical implications
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
BRICS conference in South Africa: Deliberating membership amidst economic growth and geopolitical implications
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Only 52 MPs attend; Legislative session cancelled due to lack of quorum
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Only 52 MPs attend; Legislative session cancelled due to lack of quorum
0
World News
2023-08-15
China halts unemployment among young people in disappointing economic indicators
World News
2023-08-15
China halts unemployment among young people in disappointing economic indicators
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:55
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
Lebanon News
05:55
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
0
Lebanon News
05:35
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
Lebanon News
05:35
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
0
Lebanon News
04:56
MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session
Lebanon News
04:56
MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session
0
Lebanon News
02:27
Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut
Lebanon News
02:27
Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:35
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
Lebanon News
05:35
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-08
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-08
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"
0
Middle East News
2023-07-19
Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli rocket fire targeting Damascus area
Middle East News
2023-07-19
Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli rocket fire targeting Damascus area
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-08
Lebanon lacks the political will for reform: David Hale
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-08
Lebanon lacks the political will for reform: David Hale
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:15
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
Press Highlights
01:15
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
2
Press Highlights
00:39
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
Press Highlights
00:39
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
3
Lebanon News
02:27
Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut
Lebanon News
02:27
Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut
4
Lebanon News
10:17
Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises
Lebanon News
10:17
Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions
6
Lebanon News
05:55
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
Lebanon News
05:55
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
7
Lebanon News
05:35
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
Lebanon News
05:35
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
8
Sports News
01:56
Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup
Sports News
01:56
Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More