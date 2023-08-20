The media office of the Lebanese Forces party denied on Sunday the information published in Al-Anbaa newspaper regarding the progress of meetings between deputies Tony Frangieh and Melhem Riachi and that it reached the point of expecting Frangieh's visit to Maarab.



In the statement, the party's leader, Samir Geagea, affirmed that the opposing group lacks the democratic strength to propel its candidate to the presidency, saying this will never happen.