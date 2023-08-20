Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone

Lebanon News
2023-08-20 | 12:23
High views
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday that it is closely monitoring "with concern the developments in the buffer zone between the two parts of the island of Cyprus following the attack on the United Nations peacekeeping mission forces on August 18."

The ministry underlined the "necessity to respect the tasks of this mission, which are aimed at maintaining security and stability on the island until a comprehensive and equitable settlement of the Cyprus issue is reached based on relevant Security Council resolutions."

