Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out

Lebanon News
2023-08-20 | 13:00
High views
Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out
1min
Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out

The association of families of martyrs, injured, and affected by the Beirut Port blast issued a statement on Sunday, saying: "Thank you to the great people of Lebanon who danced on our blood yesterday shamelessly in Biel, just meters away from the scattered bodies of our martyrs. Thank you to the leaders of this country who granted permission for this provocative event, disregarding our feelings and emotions without shame. Thank you to the media that rushed to cover what they call an 'event' while our case remains absent from them except in political calculations."

The statement further added: "If half of the participants on Saturday from the Lebanese people stood with us in our national and humanitarian cause, and if half of the politicians and media personalities supported our cause, we would have reached the point we are at today, and we would have achieved justice for our oppressed martyrs."

This statement was issued by the founding committee of the association of families of martyrs, injured, and affected by the Beirut Port blast, represented by Ibrahim Hoteit.

A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
