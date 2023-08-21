Energy Minister Fayad to LBCI: The fuel tender is legitimate and adherent to the law

Lebanon News
2023-08-21 | 04:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Energy Minister Fayad to LBCI: The fuel tender is legitimate and adherent to the law
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Energy Minister Fayad to LBCI: The fuel tender is legitimate and adherent to the law

The caretaker Energy and Water Minister, Walid Fayad, has stated that the electricity plan has successfully improved power supply.

However, he acknowledged the Banque du Liban (BDL) dilemma that requires resolution, emphasizing that caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has not objected to their work.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Fayad clarified that the fuel import tender is based on a decision by the Cabinet. He highlighted that they had conducted two tenders based on the Cabinet's resolution, refuting claims that the fuel oil does not meet specifications.

Fayad stressed "the need for a new fuel shipment," asserting that securing this shipment is not misguided. He acknowledged the challenges faced as a government in the evolving relationship with the BDL concerning foreign currency reserves.

He pointed out that the BDL's governance does not differentiate between converting Lebanese lira to dollars and providing the government with dollar amounts.

Regarding his meeting with the acting BDL Governor, Wassim Mansouri, Fayad disclosed that Mansouri informed him of his different approach compared to the previous central bank governance.

Mansouri focused on institutional stability and prevented the BDL from becoming disproportionately large. Fayad also mentioned Mansouri's desire for a new mechanism if the old one is not adopted for the fuel shipment, stating that there is no concrete indication of the opinion of the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, the minister explained that by increasing the electricity supply, people can save on private generator usage. He pointed out that removing encroachments results in taxation matters and increases revenue. He noted that after installing meters, it is now possible to determine the value of taxation in Palestinian camps.

Regarding the fuel tender, Fayad emphasized its legitimacy and adherence to the law, as per the Cabinet's decision in January.
 

Lebanon News

Energy

Minister

Walid Fayad

LBCI

Fuel

Tender

Legitimate

Adherent

Law

LBCI Next
Prime Minister Mikati and Akram Chehayeb address education issues during meeting
European Observatory: Time for Lebanese judiciary to respond to Salameh's case amid US involvement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-18

Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-16

Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion

LBCI
World News
2023-08-13

Biden struggles to convince Americans of energy transition law a year after passage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-02

Wassim Mansouri expresses frustration over government's borrowing law withdrawal: LBCI sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Calling for an international fact-finding committee: Beirut fire brigade martyrs' association seeks justice for blast victims

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanon's Consumer Price Index Shows 6.8% Increase in July 2023, Driven by Medical Services

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:00

Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Mikati urges parliament to fast-track borrowing law amid BDL concerns during Grand Serail session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-20

Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:00

Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More